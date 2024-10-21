Perfect for Halloween: NJ brewery debuts new fall beer
Picture it: it’s Halloween night, you’ve got your favorite horror movie on, and you’ve maybe dipped into the candy you bought for the trick-or-treaters in your neighborhood, what’s one thing that could make it better?
A nice cold fall-flavored beer from Source Brewing in Colts Neck, New Jersey.
Last week, Source debuted their new triple cream ale called Jacked-O-Lantern, made with Peruvian coffee beans from 1st in Coffee in Marlboro, pumpkin spice, and milk sugar.
This massive brew is a straight-up coffee bomb, accented by complementary aromas, rich, toasty cereal malts, sweet cinnamon, and seasonal spice.
We get notes of stepping foot into a coffee shop in October, cafe con leche, cinnamon crumb cake, apple pie crust, toasted oats, graham cracker, brown sugar-cinnamon pretzel, and creamy pumpkin spiced latte.
Jacked-O-Lantern is described as having a pumpkin-orange hue in the glass and forms a crown of dense, aromatic, off-white foam, creating a latte-like drinking experience.
Enjoy carefully, though; it has a spooktacular ABV of 12%.
Having been to Source several times, I’m a huge fan. Not only is the beer great, the facility is gorgeous, and they make a point to work with local businesses for their flavors. The Jersey pride is real!
Source's taproom is located at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ. It’s open during the following hours:
🎃 Monday: 12-7 p.m.
🎃 Tuesday: CLOSED
🎃 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.
🎃 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.
🎃 Friday: 12-10 p.m.
🎃 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.
🎃 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.
The new brew is on sale now. Cheers, my dears!
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
We found the best trunk-or-treat spots in NJ
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.