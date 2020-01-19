Pedestrian killed on Route 287 in Middlesex County, police say

PISCATAWAY — A 21-year-old pedestrian was killed on Route 287 Saturday night.

State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Marchan said David Shawiak, of South Plainfield, "entered the roadway" in the northbound lanes between exits 5 and 6 in Piscataway around 9:35 p.m. and was struck in the center lane by a Subaru Forrester driven by Elizabeth A. Connolly, 54, of High Bridge.

Shawick died after he was hit, according to Marchan, who said Connolly stayed at the scene.

Marchan did not disclose if any charges were filed against Connolly, or whether police know why Shawiak walked onto the highway.

It was at least the second death on a New Jersey highway this weekend, after an incident still under investigation on Route 80 in Bergen County.

One person was found dead on Route 80 westbound in Lodi and another person from the same vehicle was injured, just after midnight Saturday morning following a report of a shooting, according to State Police.

As of Sunday morning, Marchan did not have an update on the identity of the deceased or the circumstances of the shooting along Route 80.

