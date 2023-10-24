Popular Chinese food restaurant has new grand opening in NJ

🐼 Panda Express celebrates its grand opening at Jackson location

🐼The first 88 guests will receive a surprise gift bag

🐼Guests can try Panda's first-ever dessert on-the-go treat

JACKSON — Panda Express, the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Ocean County.

The Grand Opening

The grand opening of Panda Express’ newest spot, located at 515 Monmouth Road in Jackson will begin with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 24 with members of the Jackson Township Chamber of Commerce, beginning at 10 a.m.

It will also be a day of giving back for the first lucky 88 guests, who will receive a free, surprise gift bag featuring a variety of Panda Express merchandise, and a coupon, perfect for trying fan-favorite dishes like its world-famous Original Orange Chicken, Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, Honey-Walnut Shrimp, Wok-Fried Shrimp, as well as its newest entrée, Chili Crisp Shrimp.

This dish, available for a limited time is made with lightly breaded shrimp mixed with peppers and onions wok-tossed in a savory chili garlic sauce.

Apple Pie Roll at Panda Express Apple Pie Roll at Panda Express loading...

Additionally, guests can try Panda’s first-ever dessert item, the Apple Pie Roll, which commemorates the family-owned restaurant chain’s 40th anniversary. The Apple Pie Roll is filled with apples, fall spices, and cinnamon sugar, and wrapped in a crispy wonton wrapper. “The dessert is Panda’s American-Chinese take on the classic apple pie and is the perfect handheld sweet treat for guests on-the-go,” according to a statement.

For the rest of the month, Panda Express is offering all Panda Rewards members the opportunity to redeem one free Apple Pie Roll, while supplies last. Just sign up for rewards on the Panda Express mobile app or online.

Panda Express in Jackson, NJ Panda Express in Jackson, NJ loading...

Panda Express Cares About Community

Panda Express is committed to supporting the communities it serves. Panda has set out to create multiple employment opportunities for local residents, offering one of the highest starting wages in the restaurant industry. Since 2021, Panda has hired nearly 40,000 new associates and continues to hire more.

At each Panda Express location, associates ring a bell every time a guest donates to the Panda Cares in-store donation box. Panda Cares Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, donates 100 percent of the funds collected to local nonprofit organizations that support the health and education needs of underserved youth. Organizations can learn more about fundraising opportunities here.

“Our entire Panda team is grateful to serve the Jackson Township community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations through fundraising opportunities. We hope to be a lasting part of the community and welcome all guests into our doors to try our American Chinese favorites and discover their own,” said Nikki Yang, Panda Express Area Coach of Operations.

Local store hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom