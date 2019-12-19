Owner of IHOP where waitress got a $1200 tip joined Spadea

Adenah Bayoh is one of the great entrepreneurs in the Garden State. A thoughtful, smart and successful leader, she's turning economically challenged areas around, one job at a time.

You heard the story of one of her waitresses getting a $1,200 tip over the weekend. What you may not have heard is the young mom tried to turn it down! That's the sign of a culture of giving that is fostered by the person leading the way. I'm proud to know Adenah and watch how she turned her story of struggle into a huge success story. Check out her full story of escaping war-town Africa as a 13-year-old, and then becoming one of the youngest franchisees in IHOP history!

Every year Adenah gives back and opens up her restaurants in Paterson, Newark and Irvington to families in need. Kids, parents and grandparents line up to get a delicious hot meal and celebrate the holiday seasons.

For the past several years, I've had the opportunity to join Adenah and serve food and read to the kids, my favorite Christmas book, Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas". Unfortunately this year, because of the actual Trenton Grinch, Steve Sweeney, and his desperate attempt to bully Senators into submission, I was unable to attend the event as we waited to tape the most updated info coming out of Trenton for my TV show "Chasing News".

Happy Adenah was able to join me on the air Tuesday morning.

