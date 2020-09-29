Only one NJ town made the ’50 best small towns’ list

New Jersey is full of great small towns, both suburban and rural. For such a small state we have such a diversity of geography and demography that rivals any of the other 49 states.

So why did only Princeton make the "Best Small Towns to Live In" list on the site Stacker? Princeton showed up at 32 on the list of 50.

The article touts it for not only being the home of a prestigious university, but also the home of the Institute for Advanced Study. "Study this," Stacker magazine! If I'm looking for a great small town, I wonder how many people in New Jersey would consider these as great benefits to the makeup of the town. Don't get me wrong, I like Princeton. It's beautiful and peaceful and a nice place for a day trip or dinner, but most New Jerseyans wouldn't be comfortable living there.

Most Americans wouldn't be comfortable living there. It goes to show how out of touch most members of the media are with the average American. What's important to the media elite is not necessarily important to the typical New Jersey resident or family. While states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Virginia and Texas, are represented, New Jersey only made the list for Princeton. Because it's Princeton.

If they took the time to really examine small towns here, they'd find plenty more to make the list. How about Westfield or Cranford, Chester or Long Valley, Haddonfield or Medford Lakes, Cape May, Monmouth Beach? We're used to getting passed over for the "nice" awards. After all, we're New Jersey. It doesn't fit the narrative of our state to list a dozen New Jersey towns on a list like that. That's fine, we're used to it. We know what we have and we're OK with keeping it our little secret.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.