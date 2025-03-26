One NJ town just made it into the Top 40 Happiest in America
You can define happiness in many ways. Here’s how WalletHub did it.
They focused on three quantifiable areas in order to create a ranking of the happiest towns in the nation. The three factors were income and employment, community and environment, and emotional and physical well-being.
If you think money buys happiness and that should be the only focus, think again.
Does money buy happiness?
“Research shows that having more money only increases your happiness until you’re making at least $75,000 per year – anything more you earn likely won’t have an impact,” said WalletHub’s analyst Chip Lupo.
“Therefore, when deciding where to live to maximize your happiness, you’ll want to pick a city that offers more than just a decent average income. The ideal city provides conditions that foster good mental and physical health, like reasonable work hours, short commutes, good weather, and caring neighbors.”
The happiest place in New Jersey?
When their Happiest Cities in America 2025 report was all said and done, only two New Jersey ZIP codes made their list of 182 towns and cities. And one New Jersey city was all the way in the Top 40.
You might think something peaceful near the shore with a lighthouse nearby. You might think something rustic like a town with horse farms in Warren County.
Not even close.
New Jersey’s happiest town and landing #36 nationally is Jersey City.
It’s emotional and physical well-being ranked at #17. That really put it over the top because in the income and employment category Jersey City ranked #154 and community and environment was #67.
The other New Jersey city to make the list was Newark which came in at #138 on WalletHub’s list.
The top 10 happiest towns in the nation
Fremont, California
San Jose, California
Irvine, California
Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Overland Park, Kansas
Lincoln, Nebraska
Madison, Wisconsin
Scottsdale, Arizona
San Francisco, California
Huntington Beach, California
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.