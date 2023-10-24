One NJ eatery makes Trip Advisor’s 25 hidden gems in the U.S.

In the great big world of online travel advice, TripAdvisor stands as the ultimate guide. It is IT! The be-all and end-all.

When you make it to any of their lists, it's like winning a gold medal.

So when TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Best of the Best restaurants list came out, I eagerly searched to see if NJ had an entry.

Best of the Best

Best of the best is a title given to places with a large number of top-notch reviews and praise from the TripAdvisor community over the period of a year.

And TripAdvisor doesn't hand these titles out like candy. They have super strict rules to make sure only the absolute best get this honor.

With a staggering 8 million listings on TripAdvisor, less than 1% get the exclusive title of "Best of the Best," meaning they're at the very top of the travel game.

Now, what's extra cool is that out of the 25 top restaurants on this list, only one is from New Jersey.

The best restaurant from New Jersey

It’s JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, of course, you know that the JBJ stands for Jon Bon Jovi.

The restaurant is his brainchild. But this place isn't your average diner. It's all about the "pay it forward" idea. You won't see regular prices on the menu. Instead, they suggest you make a donation or give some of your time as a volunteer.

Why JBJ Soul Kitchen stands out

The staff and volunteers of JBJ Soul Kitchen are part of what makes the place so special, warm and inviting.

Plus, they serve up garden-fresh dishes that change every two weeks. This keeps things exciting for those who come back for more.

What to order at JBJ Soul Kitchen

At JBJ Soul Kitchen, you can savor classic American dishes like Pasta e Fagioli, Turkey pot pie, rosemary pork loin, soul seasoning cod, gnocchi and sweet potatoes, and Soul Kitchen Rub Grilled Chicken.

This is no ordinary restaurant. This is an experience and one that gives back. Yes, it’s about great food but it’s also about generosity and community involvement.

If you haven’t been there yet, this is a spot you absolutely can't miss. Just ask Trip Advisor!

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

There is a first-class Inn on the property on the river across the parking lot if you want to stay over. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

