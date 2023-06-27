One more day of strong thunderstorms for New Jersey

🔴 There is still a good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday

🔴 Flights in and out of Newark Liberty are again cancelled or delayed

🔴 NJ Transit's Gladstone branch is closed all day Tuesday

A conveyor belt of thunderstorms continues to head towards New Jersey from the south but will likely not be as heavy and intense as they were Monday.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with temperatures in the 80s and high humidity but the atmosphere will be a little more stable which will limit the development of storms, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Storms that develop Tuesday afternoon could potentially include heavy rains, isolated gusty winds, hail and flash flooding especially away from the coast. It won't take much rain to create some localized flooding as the ground is still wet from Monday's rain.

A Flood Watch is in effect at noon through this evening with another 1 to 3 inches of rain in the forecast.

"Tuesday's storms should be less numerous, less strong, and especially less tornadic than Monday's. But the geography of the nastiest storms will be the same. Heavy rain is a special concern after 5+ inches of rain dumped over parts of North Jersey," Zarrow said.

Once a cold front passes through the humidity will drop a bit and the risk of strong thunderstorms decreases for Wednesday.

There are still many lingering effects from Monday's storms including flight delays, power outages and a partially closed NJ Transit line.

Excessive rainfall risk for Tuesday 6/27 Excessive rainfall risk for Tuesday 6/27 (NWS Mt. Holly) loading...

Power restoration

JCP&L has approximately 6,300 customers without power as of 7:25 a.m., according to its outage map mostly in Hunterdon (Alexandria & Kingwood Townships), Morris (Harding Township), Somerset (Bernardsville, Bernards) and Sussex (Hopatcong).

It is a marked improvement from Monday evening when over 17,000 customers had no power.

PSE&G has under 300 customers out system-wide

Travel difficulties

Flying in-and-out of Newark Liberty will prove challenging again with 139 departures and 184 arrivals already canceled for Tuesday as of 7:25 a.m., according to FlightAware.com. Philadelphia International has one-hour delays on departures after thunderstorms moved through early this morning.

NJ Transit’s Gladstone Branch will be closed all day Tuesday downed trees took out wires near Bernardsville. NJ Transit will provide substitute bus service.

Dark clouds over Plainfield 6/26/23 Dark clouds over Plainfield 6/26/23 (Jeff Meyer Sr) loading...

