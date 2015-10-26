One killed in Bridgewater condo complex fire

An early morning four-alarm fire that damaged eight units of a Bridgewater townhouse/condo complex on Monday killed one person.

Firefighters found the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, on the floor of her unit at the Bridle Club on Robinson Court in Bridgewater, according to NJ.com. The American Red Cross said in a tweet they are assisting displaced residents.

North Branch Volunteer Fire Company Fire Chief David Hickson told NJ.com that no other residents of the complex were injured in the blaze. One firefighter was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the fire, has not yet offered additional details about the fire.