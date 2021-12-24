Ocean County, NJ town makes list of funniest town names in America

We have all heard town names, both local and otherwise, that are unusual, hard to pronounce, and hard to spell. But do you know the one that makes you laugh?

Well, one Ocean County town's name is on a national list as one of the funniest. Can you guess which one?

Well, there's Little Egg Harbor Township. That's a bit odd, but I'm not laughing about it. Mantoloking is a little tough to spell, and for those who don't live nearby, not the easiest one to say, but it doesn't crack me up or anything.

So what New Jersey town name has the folks at Mental Floss in such a good mood? Well, they chose a funny town name from each state, which included names like Sandwich, Illinois, Slickpoo, Idaho, and Boring, Maryland. Now, those made me laugh.

There were other good ones, too. There's Tightwad, Missouri, No Name, Colorado, and Smackover, Arkansas. Good choices all. So let's get a drumroll and unveil the choice for New Jersey. It's...Loveladies. What?

Yep, the choice for New Jersey is Loveladies, and funny, I'm not laughing yet.

Sure the name sounds a little unusual, and it is ironic that Loveladies actually refers to a man. But I'm not exhausted from belly laughing or anything.

Loveladies was named after a prominent resident named Thomas Lovelady.

I guess each state can't have a Screamer like Alabama does, or a Climax, like they have in Georgia. B

y the way, do you think a person from Screamer has ever married a person from Climax? Maybe they had the wedding in Knockemstiiff, Ohio, with the honeymoon, of course, in Intercourse, Pennsylvania. You can't make this stuff up.

