Update 5:20 p.m.: Windy conditions have led to fire spreading to at least one nearby location in Brick Township, as the roof of the Lowe's store along Route 70 had caught fire, township police confirmed.



LAKEWOOD — A large, windblown brush fire Sunday afternoon shutdown a large stretch of the Garden State Parkway and quickly backed up local traffic, while prompting response from local and state authorities.

Lakewood Police said the fire had spread to two structures on Airport Road, near Cedarbridge Avenue, as of 3:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported as of 4 p.m., as the response involved several towns and state forest fire resources, township police said.

The Parkway was closed from Exit 82 to Exit 91 northbound and southbound, due to the multi-alarm fire, according to State Police.

Likewise, the Route 70 ramps to and from the Parkway in both directions were closed in Lakewood due to the same conditions and detoured vehicles were congesting local roads in neighboring communities, including Brick, state transportation officials said.

The Lakewood Scoop shared video to Twitter of the flames, tearing through the industrial park area, as seen below.

Nearby businesses had been evacuated, according to the Lakewood News Network, which also shared video of massive amounts of smoke seen stemming from the fire.

Others in the greater Ocean County area also shared video of the smoke to social media on Sunday.

As of Sunday afternoon, there was no word from officials as to how the fire might have started.

Lakewood Brush Fire 3/14/21