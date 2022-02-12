Ocean City's famous Chatterbox Restaurant and three beautifully renovated apartments upstairs are on the market for a surprisingly reasonable $2,895,000.

What's the History of the Chatterbox?

The Chatterbox Restaurant has been a fixture on 9th Street in Ocean City since 1937.

Renowned architect Vivian Smith, an Ocean City native, designed the Chatterbox. Smith also designed other Ocean City landmarks, including City Hall, the Music Pier on the Boardwalk and the historic Flanders Hotel.

What's included in the sale?

The centrally-located Chatterbox Restaurant spans over 4,000 square feet with 110 indoor dining room seats and an additional 70 seats of outdoor dining in the summer season. The sale comes complete with a well-designed commercial kitchen and many extras.

There are three spacious two-bedroom, two-bath apartments on the second floor that also have been completely renovated with upscale kitchens, baths, and high-quality appliances & furnishings.

Why is this a good deal?

The combination of this iconic restaurant with an established track record of 85 years in business and three beautiful, income-producing apartments above in a historic building right in the heart of downtown Ocean City, makes this feel like a sweet deal to me for the right person.

Take a look at the quality of the craftsmanship throughout, in the restaurant and the apartments, with many renovations and old-fashioned touches no longer available.

Take a tour of Ocean City's Chatterbox Restaurant and building.

LOOK: Ocean City's Chatterbox Restaurant & Three Upstairs Apartments For Sale @$2.9M

