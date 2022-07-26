Ocean Casino unveils $85 million worth of improvements

As promised, the Ocean Resort Casino has unveiled major improvements this summer to the tune of $85 million.

They spent $72 million on upgrading and building new rooms and suites, including the new Contemporary Blu style of room with beach-inspired colors, wall coverings, and Ocean’s breathtaking views, while the luxurious bathrooms feature marble flooring, a double vanity, and an over-sized shower.

In addition, the newly built suites offer elevated interior finishes and additional amenities such as a dining area, wet bar, and generous lounge seating for guests to host small gatherings.

The Gallery Bar Book and Games is new; it cost $5.2 million. It will feature

“a 100-foot elevated bar and lounge, video poker, blackjack and roulette tables, and 140 feet of LED walls. The Gallery, located in the center of the casino floor, will set the stage for social betting, big game nights, and unforgettable after-hours experiences.”

There is also a balcony bar for VIPs.

Also new is Serendipity 3, which,

“The home of amazing food and decadent desserts, such as the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Serendipity3 restaurant has been captivating millions of patrons since its inception. It’s an enchanting place where artists and actors of both the past and the present come for inspiration.”

They also feature a foot-long hot dog.

Ocean will also feature the newest and “most picturesque” Starbucks:

“Situated next to Topgolf Swing Suites, Ocean’s Starbucks will feature awe-inspiring views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.”

Oh, and they also upgraded their website.

