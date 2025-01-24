⚫ Closure begins end of January

HOBOKEN — Hoboken PATH rail station will temporarily close beginning Jan. 31 for safety repairs and improvements, but NY Waterway is trying to soften the blow from Jan. 31 through Feb. 24.

PATH commuters will be able to purchase a $3 one-way ferry ticket during the service disruption while the ferries also plan to ramp up service. Hoboken NJ Transit Terminal and Hoboken 14th Street commuters will have access to the deal while traveling to the Midtown, Brookfield Place and Pier 11/Wall Street terminals, according to NY Waterway’s website.

NYW ticket vending machines and onboard purchases won’t give you access to the discount; Commuters must make the purchase at the NY Waterway ticket counter or via the NY Waterway app. Then when boarding the ferry, the $3 ticket and PATH SmartLink or METRO card must be present.

Ferry schedule information can be found here.

Not just the ferry

Here’s some of the services Port Authority of New York New Jersey highlights that will help commuters:

— PATH ferry ticket equaling the price of a one-way PATH ticket (mentioned above)

— NY Waterway more peak service

— Free shuttle bus 24/7 between Hoboken, Newport and Exchange Place PATH stations

— NJ Transit to heighten use of 126 Bus (connecting Hoboken Station with the Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal)

— More service on NJ Transit on the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail

Rail station closure

“This closure will undoubtedly pose challenges for Hoboken riders, and we recognize the impact it will have on their daily routines. The PATH system is a vital connection in our region, and this work is crucial to ensuring it remains safe, reliable, and efficient for the thousands who depend on it every day,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said in a 2024 statement.

— Station closure 11:59 p.m. Jan. 30 until 5 a.m. Feb. 25.

— Part of larger two-year PATH Forward program

— Track repair, passenger infrastructure, replace in-station tracks/Hoboken Interlocking

