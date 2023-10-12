A little fall … a little Christmas: November festivals are here in NJ

🍁Here are some of the best November festivals to attend in NJ this year

🎃 Some festivals have an autumn-like feel to them

🎄 Others festivals dip into the Christmas season

Festivals during the month of November in New Jersey are cool because of the overlap in seasons. Not only are there still some great autumn-like festivals, but there are also some beautiful ones to kick off the Christmas season.

Here are just a few festivals to check out in NJ this November:

Beer on the Boards

Saturday, Nov. 4

308 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach

Time: Two sessions: 12:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Cost: $65 per ticket

The Beers on the Boards event features local craft beers, spiked seltzers, and hard ciders, plus an all-you-can-eat buffet. Enjoy live music by Matt Baker (first session) and Big Bang Baby Duo (second session)

Healthy HeARTS Festival

Saturday, Nov. 4

Appel Farm Arts and Music Center, 457 Shirley Road, Elmer

Time 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s a celebration of wellness of mind and body and community, through the arts. There will be a 5K race and one mile walk, live music, crafters, wellness vendors, food trucks, local wine, beer and spirits, and plenty of family-friendly arts activities.

Maple Shade Beer Fest

41 S. Maple Avenue, Maple Shade

Time: 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Enjoy some brews while checking out the food and specialty vendors at the Maple Shade Beerfest. Cape Beverage Distributing ambassadors will be pouring their new Pumpkin Ale, Pick of the Batch, and Oktoberfest beers, plus they’ll be featuring Devil’s Reach as the VIP hour beer.

Barefoot Grape Stomping

Saturday, Nov. 4

Four Sisters Winery, 783 N. Bridgeville Rd (CR 519), Belvidere

Tickets: $47.50 per person

The Barefoot Grape Stomping is a one-of-a-kind experience at Four Sisters Winery. The event begins with a formal wine tasting followed by a chicken parmesan dinner with pasta, salad, bread, and dessert. The dessert is paired with dessert wines, too. You’ll also leave with an embossed souvenir wine glass. After dinner, it’s time to stomp grapes!

Cider Making at The Howell Living History Farm

Saturday, Nov. 4

Howell Living History Farm, 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn how to make fresh apple cider. All you have to do is crank the cider press and then help refill the hopper with the Macs, Cortlands, and Red Delicious apples that make for a perfect blend. Peel an apple with a hand-crank apple peeler and stop by the farmhouse for lunch and homemade apple pie.

Great Pumpkin Festival

Through Nov. 5

Heaven Hill Farm, 451 State Route 94, Vernon

Open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the Great Pumpkin Festival, enjoy tractor hayrides, a 40-year anniversary-themed corn maze, barnyard sports, farm animals, pig races carnival rides, sand art, paintball, and apple cannons.

There is also gem mining, a hay pyramid, a hay crawl, an obstacle course, pedal carts, a spider-web crawl, and more.

Adults can enjoy some wine tasting. Plus, fall treats like candy apples and apple cider donuts are available for purchase.

More than 35 activities are included in the admission price. Others have an additional cost.

Jack O’Lantern Experience

Through Nov. 5

Skylands Stadium, 94 Championship Place, Augusta

Skylands Stadium is transformed with over 6,000 hand-carved Jack O’Lanterns for the Jack O’Lantern experience. Enjoy an original 45-minute walk-thru spectacular with tons of visuals, a fall festival and beer garden, and more. Roast s’mores on the fire pit. Sip hot apple cider, cocoa, and coffee, and enjoy other fun fall treats. During the fall festival, enjoy pumpkin picking and pumpkin painting, and sample more than 30 craft beers, ciders, wine, seltzers, and cocktails.

Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Princess and Pirate Day at the Zoo

Saturday, Nov. 11

Cape May County Park in Cape May Court House

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Calling all princesses and pirates. The Cape May County Park and Zoo is hosting its annual “Princess and Pirate Day” at Cape May County Park.

The event is free. Visitors of all ages are invited to wear their best pirate and princess outfits to this family event which includes activities for the kids, a craft station, games, entertainment, an inflatable pirate ship, and of course, animals. Coronation ceremonies and Disney trivia will also be held.

It’s A Jeep Thing Food Truck Festival

Nov. 11 and 12

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Rd, New Egypt

Time: Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meet at Laurita Winery for a fun-filled day with wine, family and friends. Pair delicious wines with food offerings from onsite food trucks. Jeep owners can register their cars. It’s a $30 fee for Jeep owners which includes a t-shirt, a display of your Jeep during the festival, and admission for both days. It’s a $5 fee for guests 21+ of the jeep owners (arriving in the jeep). This only covers admission for both days. Guests under 20 are free.

New Jersey Vegan Food Festival

Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 11 and 12

Meadowlands Exposition Center, 355 Plaza Drive, Secaucus

Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $15 to $25. Kids 13 and under are free.

Calling all vegans! The New Jersey Vegan Food Fest is a two-day celebration that features vegan and plant-based meals from local chefs, as well as vegan products, plant-based fashion, and live music.

Some vendors scheduled to be at the fest include: 7th Heaven Chocolate, Bevo’s Kitchen, Butter Me Up, Feasty Vegan, The Knish, Mason’s Jar, Oxygen Theory, Secret Vegan Kitchen, Sprout House, V-Roll, and Zookene Cheese, to name a few.

Drag Show Fundraiser

Thurs. Nov. 16

Collingswood Grand Ballroom, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood

Doors open at 6 p.m.

$45 a ticket for the show and dinner or $60 a ticket for show, dinner, and two cocktails

Laugh your tail off while helping to raise money for the Animal Welfare Association’s homeless pets, with the Drag Show Fundraiser, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Join Astala Vista, “The Crazy Cat Lady of Drag,” along with her queens of entertainment. Get ready for lots of laughs, high-end basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle, dinner and a cash bar.

An Old-Fashioned Christmas in Cape May

Nov. 17 to Jan. 1 (Open daily except Thanksgiving and Christmas)

Cape May

The Victorian seaside town is transformed into a Dickens village for the holidays with garlands of fragrant greens and twinkling lights. Sample a variety of fun tours and events. The holiday season in Cape May kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 18. Other events include the Christmas Candlelight house tours, Santa’s trolley rides, and more.

Holiday Lights Hayride

Nov. 24 – Dec. 17

Norz Hill Farm, 120 South Branch Rd., Hillsborough

Bring the family for a festive holiday light tractor-drawn hayride on Norz Hill Farm. Snuggle under a warm blanket as you ride through the farm, taking in the sights and sounds of Christmas. The hayride experience is complete with holiday lights, outdoor interactive displays, a spin by the animals, and maybe a stop by Santa’s cornfield office. After the hayride, go back to the farmhouse and sit by the fire with a mug of hot cocoa and toast some marshmallows.

Winter Village, Festival of Trees

Nov. 24 – 26 (plus some December dates)

The Red Mill, 56 Main Street, Clinton

Tickets start at $12

Enjoy a beautiful display of decorated trees, wreaths, and centerpieces that are available to win in a raffle. More than 40 artisan crafters, specialty foods, and craft beer will be on hand at the Red Mill Museum Village, amid the historic buildings.

Polar Express

Nov. 24-26 (and December dates)

Lehigh Junction, 99 Elizabeth St., Phillipsburg

Time: Fri: 6 & 8 p.m. Sat: 2, 4, 6, 8 p.m., Sun: 2, 4, 6 p.m.

Cost: $38 per child and $48 per adult

Relive the classic story as you’re whisked away on The Polar Express for a magical 90-minute trip to meet Santa. Once on board, the car hosts will punch your golden ticket before hot chocolate and cookies are served by dancing chefs. Passengers may listen to the classic children’s book. Santa and his helpers will greet passengers and each guest will receive a silver sleigh bell.

Holiday in the Park

Nov. 24 – Dec. 31

Six Flags Great Adventure, 1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson

Millions of glittering lights, dazzling holiday entertainment, seasonal treats, cocoa, and coasters return this holiday season for Holiday in the Park.

Dickens’ Days

Nov. 24-26

Main Street, Clinton

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Clinton transforms into a Victorian village. Take a trip back in time and celebrate the magic of the Christmas season with Clinton’s festive activities including horse and carriage rides, carolers, and more.

Newton Holiday Parade

Saturday, Nov. 25

Spring Street, Newton

Start time is 10 a.m.

The annual Newton Holiday Parade can be viewed from Spring Street or Moran Street. The parade will be filled with floats and antique cars, welcoming in the Christmas season. The final act, of course, is Santa Claus. After the parade, children are invited to visit with Santa and tell him their holiday wishes.

Corn picking and Thanksgiving Hayrides

Saturday, Nov. 25

Howell Living History Farm, 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bring a non-perishable food item for the donation wagon to earn a ride on one of the farm’s horse-drawn hay wagons. Tickets are free and will be distributed in the barnyard on a first-come first-served basis. After the ride, join farmers in the field to help pick and shell the last of the season’s corn, which will be milled into flour for local food banks.

Then meet the farm’s cow, “Blizzard” for her 2 p.m. milking. Pine door swags children’s craft is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Homemade lunch will be served from the farmhouse kitchen. The Friends of Howell Farm’s annual wreath and sleighbell sale will take place outside the visitor center.

Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy Show

Nov. 25 and 26

New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center, 97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Adult admission is $11 Saturday or $10 Sunday. Kids 11 and under are free

Greenberg’s Great Train and Toy Show is the largest and longest running train and toy show in the northeast.

At the show, you’ll see the best in the model railroad hobby, plus new products and collectibles from years past. Each show features dealers from across the country offering special deals and products that are hard to find anywhere else. There are free workshops and seminars where you can learn how to build a model railroad of your own. Do you have trains to sell? You can do so at the show. Test run your trains at the show, plus if your train needs repairs, you can get that done, as well.

November is a great time in New Jersey to check out a festival.

