Not quite balmy, but a comfortable holiday week

Christmas Day will not be the warmest day of this week as previously speculated, but we are nonetheless looking at a calm, almost boring, stretch of December weather for the Garden State.

Monday actually stands to be the high point of the week as far as temperatures go, so anyone wanting to air their grievances on Festivus will be unimpeded by conditions outside. Patchy morning fog will give way to sunny skies, with daytime highs in the lower to mid-50s.

As nice as that sounds and will feel, we still drop below freezing on Monday night. Skies will stay mostly clear, but temps will plummet into the mid-20s to really no better than 30 for New Jersey.

A rebound on Tuesday brings us back into the mid-40s, to near 50, with sunny skies. And that general forecast holds for Christmas Day as well, although there could be a cloud or two more in the sky.

Our next chance for precipitation comes Friday, and it's rain.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Festivus, or all or none, have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Thursday, Dec. 26. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

