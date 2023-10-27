NOPE! 5 reasons unlimited PTO shouldn’t happen in NJ

We don't deserve it. That may sound a little harsh but there's a logical reason for this. Having unlimited PTO isn't as glorious as it sounds.

Not just in New Jersey, but a handful of companies across the country have been changing their paid time off policies to make them unlimited. This essentially means you get an infinite amount of time from the moment you clock in on the first day.

Unlimited PTO is also the case for companies that offer virtual work. And let's face it, many who work from home may not use PTO because they can take care of what they need on a 15 or 30-minute break.

On the surface, it sounds like a great thing. But is it too good to be true? Can having unlimited days off actually work in the employee's favor?

And why wouldn't we deserve it? Those in New Jersey work really hard, we should have that time to take a breather.

Simply put, we deserve more. But how do you get even more if paid time off is already unlimited? Let's dive into it.

New Jersey deserves better

Look, we absolutely do deserve time off, but we also deserve to receive it fairly. Unlimited paid time off might look good on the surface, but it doesn't really help New Jersey workers.

With that said, here's a little message for employers considering going this route. Please make sure your employees aren't afraid to take their time.

That's one of the biggest problems with unlimited PTO policies, which result in employees not taking the time they not only deserve but need. New Jerseyans don't deserve to be taken advantage of by something they think is a huge benefit.

