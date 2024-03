New Jersey 101.5 staff members are in a disagreement about who has the cutest pet, and we need your help.

Naturally, we'd all pick out our own animal, so we think it's time for more objective parties to step in and settle the dispute.

Check out the gallery below and cast your vote for the cutest pet in the comments section.

There are 25 choices, so check out all the photos and cast your vote below. Voting ends Monday at 8:00am. Cast your vote below now!