No turkeys in this Thanksgiving Week forecast

New Jersey is lined up to have a very pleasant week of weather for this official start to the holiday season, as only a portion of one day looks to be interrupted by rain.

There's plenty of sunshine to be had across the Garden State on this Monday, with temperatures warming a bit from Sunday, generally in the lower to mid-50s. Overnight, early cloud cover will give way to clear skies, and lows in most areas will settle in the mid-30s, though more urban parts of the state may not get lower than the mid-40s.

That would seem to be a precursor to Tuesday, during which high temperatures rise even more. It'll be sunny once again, with daytime highs climbing into the upper 50s, and South Jersey could even feel a few 60s here and there.

Wednesday is the traditionally busiest travel day of the year, and it will start with rain showers in New Jersey. But those showers hopefully clear out by afternoon, and highs will push even higher — into the lower to mid-60s.

Looking ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday, right now we are seeing things remain sunny, but with a cooldown into the mid-40s. That's still plenty mild for Turkey Day (anyone remember last year?). Black Friday looks similarly, seasonably comfortable.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow returns Tuesday, Nov. 26. Patrick Lavery is Senior Producer of Morning News and Special Programming for New Jersey 101.5, and is lead reporter and substitute anchor for "New Jersey's First News."

