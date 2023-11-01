No pot brownies in NJ? That’s changing very soon

⚫ Edibles in NJ have been limited to items such as gummies and lozenges

⚫ New rules expand the field of edible products to include drinks and baked goods

⚫ Limited items are already available

The government agency that runs the sale of marijuana in New Jersey is asking for public comment on rules to expand the field of ingestible cannabis products sold at dispensaries.

The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission is taking comments until the middle of December, but some licensees have already been given the green light to get THC drinks and more edibles on their shelves.

And a couple of the products are already for sale.

"Baked goods are just one component of the edible products expansion," Christopher Riggs, chief counsel for the NJ-CRC, told New Jersey 101.5.

Law governing marijuana edibles in NJ

Marijuana edibles in New Jersey, until now, have been restricted to items such as gummies and lozenges. The updated rules would allow for edibles such as cookies and brownies, as long as they comply with packaging rules, they're shelf-stable, and they don't contain alcohol, tobacco or nicotine.

Riggs noted that "take and bake" items will still be prohibited — the food must be ready for consumption upon the sale.

The expansion also includes THC-infused drinks.

Encore caramels are available in Zen Leaf locations in NJ. (Verano) Encore caramels are available at Zen Leaf locations in NJ. (Verano) loading...

Edibles already available legally in NJ

When reached for comment, Verano, the parent brand of Zen Leaf, told New Jersey 101.5 that Encore cannabis-infused caramels are already available for consumers in New Jersey.

"Soon, New Jersey cannabis enthusiasts will also have additional Encore Chocolate items as well, which should be hitting dispensary shelves as soon as mid-November," a spokesperson said.

The updated rules are part of policies adopted by the NJ-CRC in September. At its public meeting in September, the NJ-CRC allowed licensees to complete waivers in order to expand product offerings immediately while the rules go through the public comment process, which closes on Dec. 15.

