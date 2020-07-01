No injuries after 85-foot crane falls onto Tinton Falls house

TINTON FALLS — An 85-foot crane onto a house on Wednesday morning.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said the crane, which was on a truck, tipped over onto the single-story house on Surrey Lane just after 11 a.m. The crane was being used to remove trees.

Golden said there was a "good amount of damage" to the house but there were no injuries.

Video posted by Jacques John Guire to his Facebook page shows the truck tipped over over to the left and the crane laying diagonally across the garage.

The Asbury Park Press reported the truck and crane cannot be removed until OSHA arrives on scene.

