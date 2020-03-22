No cash tolls at tunnels, GWB amid COVID-19: bills will be mailed

Cash tolls will no longer be collected at the Port Authority crossings between New Jersey and New York as of Sunday night until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that tolls would be collected electronically only on the upper and lower levels of the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel and Holland Tunnel as of 9 p.m. "consistent with the Emergency Orders issued in New York and New Jersey."

The carpool discount also has been suspended as it requires a toll attendant in order to be applied.

Neither state has banned driving but discouraged unnecessary driving between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Physical locations of most businesses considered "non-essential" in both states have been ordered closed.

Drivers who typically pay cash will have an image of their license plate taken and a bill for the standard toll will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle. No additional fees will be charged.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike also temporarily stopped accepting cash payments to eliminate the interaction between toll takers and drivers. It also closed services at some service areas in the Philadelphia area but they have since reopened.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority continues to accept cash at its toll plazas along the Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

