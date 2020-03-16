PA Turnpike won’t take cash because of coronavirus

The Pennsylvania Turnpike has stopped taking cash, has closed the restaurants at some service areas and has closed its bathrooms.

Drivers will not be able to use cash to pay their tolls on the entire Pennsylvania Turnpike system to keep toll takers from having to interact physically with drivers with the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, drivers should drive through the "tickets" lane upon entering the PA Turnpike and "cash" when exiting, state officials said. A picture of the license plate will be taken and the owner of the vehicle will receive a Toll by Plate bill in the mail if the driver does not have E-ZPass.

“This temporary measure is critical to enable us to support the Commonwealth in its efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton in a statement. “I want to be clear that we will return to normal toll-collection operations as soon as it becomes practical.”

The fast-food dining areas and public bathrooms at the westbound King of Prussia service plaza in Montgomery County and the Valley Forge and Peter J. Camiel service plazas on the westbound side in Chester County are also closed. Gas stations and convenience stores remain open with portable toilets available.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority said in an email "all options are under consideration to protect employee health and slow the spread of COVID-19," but it has not eliminated cash payments as of Monday.