The state of Ohio is giving people who are vaccinated the chance to win $1 million. In Maryland officials are holding 40 different drawings worth $40,000 each and a Fourth of July jackpot of $400,000 for people who get vaccinated. And in New York state, Gov. Cuomo is offering 12 to 17-year-olds the chance to win full college scholarships if they get the shot.

So far New Jersey is not offering any monetary incentives or scholarships, but people who get a COVID vaccine are eligible to enjoy a free glass of wine, a beer, a “vax pass” for state parks and a chance to win dinner with the governor and first lady Tammy Murphy.

During the latest coronavirus update in Trenton on Wednesday New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said other efforts are being made as well.

She said over the upcoming Memorial Day weekend the Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey community health center is partnering with Monmouth County, the state Health Department and Walmart “to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to those visiting the shore this weekend at the Grand Arcade in Asbury Park, the Sandy Hook Gateway National Recreation area and the Long Branch Boardwalk gazebo.”

In addition Persichilli said the New York Red Bulls soccer team in collaboration with the state and Hackensack Meridian Health “will hold a vaccination clinic at their stadium in Harrison before the match on Saturday. This event will be open to both ticket holders and the public, and our COVID-19 Community Corp. will be canvassing the neighborhood.”

She also noted the state’s Grateful for the Shot program is partnering with faith leaders across the state to promote vaccines in a family-friendly environment to people who live or work in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy said to convince more people to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated, and help the state reach 4.7 million fully vaccinated adults by the end of June, a door-to-door campaign has been launched in several communities “to provide accurate information, to help dispel myths, and to build vaccine confidence.”

So far the door knockers have visited Trenton, Camden, Bayonne, Jersey City, Passaic and Paterson, and Murphy said they will continue to do so, while also heading into Perth Amboy, New Brunswick, Vineland and Atlantic City.

Grateful for the Shot events have been held in East Orange, Passaic, Bayonne, Newark, Bloomfield, Elizabeth, Hillside, Bound Brook, Westfield, Lakewood, Englewood, Camden, Vineland and Willingboro.

This coming weekend Grateful events will take place in Orange, Glenrock, Newark, Pleasantville, Atlantic City and Hightstown.

