NJ’s share of the $1.9T relief package: How much each town is getting

A nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief bill signed by President Joe Biden this week includes $10.9 billion in aid to New Jersey and its county and municipal governments.

In addition to direct payments to individuals and families, the American Rescue Plan includes $6.434 billion for the state's government, $189 million to expand broadband internet, $1.823 billion for 21 counties and $1.741 billion 565 municipalities.

The money is meant to prevent layoffs of essential services and cuts to services and to invest in infrastructure.

Qualifying individuals can receive of up to $1,400, with families of four getting $5,600. The IRS said Americans should expect to see the money deposited in their bank accounts starting this weekend. The payments decrease for people with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 to $80,000 and for married couples earning a combined $150,000 to $160,000.

New Jersey will receive the eighth largest amount of money from the federal government in the latest package. Below is how much each county and municipality will receive in direct aid.

