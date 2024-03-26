NJ’s preferred Easter candy is also a national favorite

Easter is upon us in New Jersey, and so is the joy behind the holiday. From Easter egg hunts to Easter-themed candy to family gatherings, there's certainly no shortage of excitement around The Great Garden State.

Equally as exciting is the lead-up to the holiday. It's especially interesting to see and learn what certain trends are now and how they differ from year to year.

Take two years ago, for example. Today's Easter trends do differ a bit from what they were back in 2022.

And that can also be true for New Jersey. Before we look at the latest 2024 survey conducted by Doordash, let's first take a look back at an InstaCart survey that was done a couple of years ago.

We'll compare the changes to see how much trends have changed. First, the InstaCart survey.

Then vs Now

The 2024 survey conducted by Doordash differs a bit from the one above, but not too dramatically. Here's where we stand today when it comes to the country's favorite Easter candy.

Reese's Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Eggs (up from #2) Cadbury Cream Eggs (down from #1) Starburst Jelly Beans (steady at #3) Hershey's Kisses (up from #5) Assorted EasterCandy Bags Jelly Beans Filled Eggs Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny (steady at #7) Dove Milk Chocolate Easter Eggs Peeps Marshmallow Chicks (steady at #9) Hazelnut Chocolate Easter Bunny

The Cadbury bunny and Reese's peanut butter eggs flipped places, with Reese' now in the number one spot, followed by the Cadbury cream eggs.

As for New Jersey? Well, our favorite Easter candy is still the same as it was two years ago. What can we say? We absolutely love our Reese's peanut butter eggs.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.