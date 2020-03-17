NJ’s own Quarantunes playlist for those stuck at home

I promised you we would have some fun with this story I wrote about. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for the new coronavirus and had been hospitalized and isolated. They’ve been discharged but have to remain in quarantine outside of the hospital. Rita’s boredom made her create a playlist on Spotify of songs to enjoy while quarantined.

So as a mood breaker during tough times Bill and I took calls with suggestions for New Jersey’s own version of a Quarantunes playlist. We suggested our own and some of what was called in was genius.

Right off the bat we had The Offspring’s "Come Out and Play" with that famous hook “keep ‘em separated!”

Some others...

"Keep Your Hands To Yourself" by The Georgia Satellites

"Alone Again (Naturally)" by Gilbert O’Sullivan

"Is there Anybody Out There" by Pink Floyd

"Dancing With Myself" by Billy Idol

"I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry" by Hank Williams Sr.

"It’s The End Of The World As We Know It" by R.E.M.

A poignant one was "Closing Time" by Semisonic with the words:

“Closing time

One last call for alcohol so finish your whiskey or beer.

Closing time

You don't have to go home but you can't stay here.”

This on the same day bars were ordered by the state to shut down.

Our producer Joe Votruba took the suggestions and actually made this handy Quarantunes playlist on Spotify. Hopefully we won’t all be ordered to remain in our homes like Italy but time will soon tell.

