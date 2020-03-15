A Quarantunes playlist

This is an idea you can bet Bill Doyle and I will be having some fun with Monday afternoon. We all heard famous actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were in Australia when they came down with novel coronavirus. They are there under self-quarantine and will hopefully be fine.

Well things must get a bit dull when you can’t go out. Rita Wilson had an idea. She took to Twitter.

From there she surely did it. She ended up calling it Quarantunes (how classically awesome is that?) and up it went on Spotify. If you’d like to access it for fun you can find it here or check it out below.

But believe me we will be doing our own version of this with listeners because, well, how could we not?

