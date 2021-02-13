NJ’s Jax from American Idol makes a big comeback

We are blessed to have such great talent here in New Jersey. Each summer, (with the exception of last year because of the pandemic) I hold the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Pt. Pleasant Beach. Each year one or two contestants, sometimes more, will go on to much bigger experiences such as network TV shows like American Idol, The Voice, America’s Got Talent or head to Broadway. Some of the contestants keep in touch or we read about their success.

One of the successes is Jax from East Brunswick, NJ a phenomenal talent who was playing and performing music at the age of 5, writing songs and performing in a band at the age of 11 and went on to appear on season 14 of American Idol. Of the thousands who auditioned she ended up coming in third in the American Idol competition and wooing TV audiences and making New Jersey proud.

Get our free mobile app

Jax is one of the most down-to-earth, gracious and humble, talented person I have ever met. We’ve talked from time to time and she’s always upbeat, funny and thankful for the opportunity. In 2014 at the age of 20 she studied at New York University in London where she was awarded the prestigious John Lennon Scholarship for songwriting presented by BMI.

Jax has a drive to succeed that is focused, sincere and admired. She had a major scare in 2016 when she was diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer. As a singer the concern about losing her voice as a result of the treatments was surreal. She battled forward and when receiving treatment she wrote song after song. Taking the treatment to heart and a little over a year later started to retrain her voice and thankfully she’s better than ever.

She’s spent the last few years out in LA writing songs for others and when the pandemic hit and she was locked out of going to the studio she started to write some parody songs that were funny and very creative. Jax put her “quirky” songs on the social app TikTok and it started to hit big. Literally millions of viewers were watching her perform these songs.

Her songs got record labels taking another look at her work including her serious song writing and Atlantic Records came in recently and signed Jax to a record deal. When TV celebrity Ellen DeGeneres saw all the successful TikTok downloads, she had Jax as a guest on her show this week. Jax was great and Ellen was impressed by her talent as we all are. It’s great to see someone with a passion and talent who continues to persevere. I remain a big fan of Jax and proud of her success. Way to go Jax!

Check out my interview with Jax from a few years ago when she stopped by our live broadcast at Jenkinson's in Pt. Pleasant Beach.

LOOK: Celebs With Famous Parents