Last year Governor Murphy signed several gun control bills to theoretically keep New Jersey residents safe. As we know, criminals with criminal intent to harm others don't care about laws. One such piece of legislation, A2761, limits magazine capacity to 10 rounds down from the prior limit of 15. After all, "what does the average citizen need more than 10 rounds for?" The average NJ resident might not need 15 rounds to protect his family if he's under siege by an intruder, or he may. But this law also affects armed security guards and armored car guards. The kind of people that protect large sums of money or crowds gathered at a temple, synagogue, college campus for a guest speaker or any number of place we unfortunately have needed added protection in recent years.

We've heard from at least one private security firm that fears for the safety of not only their clients, but their highly trained personnel as well. They've reached out not only to their local legislators but the NJ Attorney General' office as well. It's been almost a month and the response has been....crickets. The legislators are their local representatives who should respond to safety concerns like this, but of course if it doesn't fit a certain narrative or have a profound impact on their careers, well forget about it. Who are these elected representatives?

HUNTERDON COUNTY 23rd DISTRICT

SENATOR MICHAEL DOHERTY

ASSEMBLYMAN ERIK PETERSON

COUNTY FREEHOLDER MATTHEW HOLT

Maybe you can let them know some of their constituents are awaiting a response for their help. They also reached out to the Governor's office, but of course, zero response. Why should you care? You don't run a security firm or have armed employees trained to protect forcibly unarmed NJ citizens. But maybe you or one of your kids are the ones they may be hired one day to protect.

