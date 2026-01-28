🔴 New Jersey officials warn of a new phone scam impersonating the state Department of Health

🔴Scammers claim victims’ identities were used to obtain illegal prescription drugs

🔴Residents are urged to hang up, protect personal information and report the calls

TRENTON — You’ve been warned about recent credit card, EZPass, and MVC phone scams.

Now, there’s a new scam circulating that involves the New Jersey Department of Health.

ALSO READ: NJ couple charged in a COVID relief fund scam

New Jersey Department of Health impersonation scam reported

State health officials are alerting residents to a phone scam in which callers falsely claim to be NJDOH employees.

In this scam, bad actors claim that the recipients’ personal information has been compromised and that someone has used their name to illegally obtain prescription drugs in another state.

Spoofed NJDOH phone numbers used to trick residents

The calls appear to come from a legitimate NJDOH phone number, but this information has been faked or spoofed, state health officials said.

Some of the scammers even instruct victims to contact police to file a complaint or visit NJDOH headquarters to follow up. They also threaten “punishment” if the recipient does not comply.

The department has received multiple reports from concerned residents who have been subjected to these fraudulent calls.

NJDOH explains how real health department calls work

“The New Jersey Department of Health does not make unsolicited calls demanding personal information or money, threatening residents with punishment or claiming involvement in criminal activity,” officials wrote in a released statement.

Department contact tracers may call residents as part of disease investigation efforts, where they will ask someone to confirm their date of birth and location of care to ensure they are speaking to the correct individual.

However, these calls will never involve threats or claims that the recipient is connected to illegal drug activity, it added.

“NJDOH will use all available means to protect residents from anyone impersonating Department officials. Residents must be alert to these bad actors and should immediately report these scam calls to state and federal authorities,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Raynard E. Washington.

NJ Department of Health is warning residents about a new scam involving illegal drug claims (Canva) NJ Department of Health is warning residents about a new scam involving illegal drug claims (Canva) loading...

What New Jersey residents should do if they get a suspicious call

If any New Jersey resident receives a suspicious call claiming to be from NJDOH:

⬛ Hang up immediately, especially if you are pressured to act. To verify the legitimacy of the call, visit the NJDOH website or call directly.

⬛ Do not give out or confirm sensitive information like Social Security numbers, banking information, etc.

⬛ Never pay anyone who calls unexpectedly, even if the caller ID looks legitimate.

⬛ Report scams to the Division of Consumer Affairs or the Federal Trade Commission.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom