NJ woman with dementia, 87, found after driving to West Virginia

CLIFTON — An 87-year-old resident, who suffers from dementia, reported missing last week was found in her vehicle in West Virginia, according to police.

Marguerit Lehmkuhl, who also suffers from hypertension, was being treated Monday for dehydration and is doing well, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

A Silver Alert was issued June 4 for Lehmkuhl, after she was last seen in her 2006 silver Chrysler 300 on Thursday morning in the area of Union Avenue in Clifton.

Bracken said after no trace of her whereabouts for nearly four days, someone found Lehmkuhl inside her vehicle, "which was stuck in some type of off road terrain."

She was flown by medical chopper to a hospital in West Virginia and Clifton Police were notified once an officer arrived on the scene, since her license plate was entered into the national database, Bracken said.

As reported by The Daily Voice, Lehmkuhl was being treated at Preston Memorial Hospital, which is in Preston County in northern West Virginia.

