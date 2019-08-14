NJ Wednesday weather: Scattered showers with rumbles of thunder

Well Tuesday's storms were a total dud! Sure, there were pockets of heavy rain — over an inch of rain fell at:

—West Cape May, Cape May County (1.41")

—Harvey Cedars, Ocean County (1.17")

—Cedar Bridge, Ocean County (1.08")

—Cape May Court House, Cape May County (1.01")

—West Creek, Ocean County (1.01")

But the warm, soupy air never made it this far north. So there were zero severe weather warnings, and only minor flooding. No complaints!

There will be rain around the Garden State on Wednesday, and we'll continue a rather unsettled forecast through about the middle of next week.

As you step outside on this Wednesday morning, you might encounter some fog. I've seen visibility as low as a quarter-mile, which might slow you down. Fog should lift by about 10 a.m.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday, and we'll see scattered showers throughout the day. Little pockets of rain will be mainly concentrated in southern NJ during the morning hours, and then in northern NJ through the afternoon. Everyone is prone to see at least a little bit of rain, but it won't be a washout of a day.

It is important to note that severe weather and flooding are unlikely. However, especially if we get a ray of sunshine breaking through the clouds to "cook" the atmosphere, a few rumbles of thunder will be possible along the way.

High temperatures should end up around 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Keep in mind, we're already in the steamy 70s, so thermometers are not going to travel very far.

The chance for showers will conclude around sunset (8 p.m.) Wednesday evening. Then we'll dry out a bit, with a slight decrease in humidity levels overnight. Lows will hopefully dip into the upper 60s for most of the Garden State.

On paper, Thursday still reads like a decent weather day. Skies will be partly sunny for most (some extra clouds along the coast). There will be only a slight chance of a stray shower — the vast majority of New Jersey will remain dry. And we'll see high temperatures again near 80 degrees, just below-normal for mid-August.

Friday looks OK too, with just an isolated shower around. Skies will turn mostly cloudy again as highs rise into the lower 80s.

The weekend will be brighter and warmer, but the forecast is still a bit unsettled. I'm seeing partly sunny skies and highs in the seasonable mid 80s for Saturday — the only thing is, an isolated shower is possible at some point. Sunday will get hotter and more humid, with highs close to the 90-degree mark (away from the coast). Models have flirted around a better chance of showers and thunderstorms late-day.

And Sunday could begin our next heat wave, with 90s also a possibility for Monday and Tuesday. The long-range forecast shows a storm system with rain and thunderstorms in the middle of next week, before drier and cooler air arrives late-week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.