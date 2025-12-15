Stuck below freezing for 48+ hours, NJ’s next storm system is a rainmaker

Up to 8 inches of snow fell over New Jersey this weekend - for part of the state (including Mercer County), this was the biggest snow storm in almost four years. Now in an arctic air mass, with a brisk wind, and with fresh snow cover, we have a very cold morning underway with temperatures in the teens and wind chills near zero. There will be numerous icy spots around New Jersey as everyone is in the freezer. Highs will only reach the 20s, with a biting breeze. Tuesday gets a little better, in the 30s. And then we'll warm up and thaw out even more on Wednesday, into the 40s. Our next storm system is set to drive a period of rain through New Jersey from Thursday night to Friday morning.

Monday NJ weather: Very cold with a biting breeze

It is practically a meteorological rule: A solid statewide snow storm is almost always followed by really cold temperatures.

The combination of refreshed arctic air, a biting northwesterly breeze, and the fresh snow on the ground has allowed temperatures to bottom out in the teens across New Jersey on this Monday morning. Thermometers are in the teens. Wind chills are mainly in the single digits. Not quite "dangerous cold," but reason enough to reach for the heavy winter gear. Bundle up, nice and warm.

Watch your step and your drive. With such a hard freeze, anything wet will have easily melted overnight.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 20s. Below freezing all day. As the breeze continues to blow, the wind chill (the "feels like" temperature) will likely be no higher than the teens.

The day will start with sunshine which will help with some snow melt, despite the frigid temperatures. Passing clouds will take over through the afternoon with some flurries. (There is an outside chance for a fresh coating on the ground if a snow shower really gets going.)

Monday night will be cold, but at least the wind will calm down. Under partly cloudy skies, lows will dip to around the 20 degree mark.

Tuesday NJ weather: Still cold

Tuesday will be a little better than Monday. Highs will push into the lower to mid 30s. South Jersey will probably push just above freezing — that is more of a psychological improvement than anything else.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Tuesday, with light winds and dry weather.

Wednesday NJ weather: Warming up and thawing out

Finally we will tap into some warmer air, allowing everybody in NJ to rise above freezing by midday Wednesday.

High temperatures should reach the lower to mid 40s for most. It is probably fair to call that close to normal for mid-December.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds. A late-day sprinkle is possible.

Thursday NJ weather: Next storm system arrives

The thaw accelerates on Thursday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. (Those temps will probably occur in the evening hours, as warmer air is pumped into New Jersey.)

Skies will turn increasingly cloudy and unsettled on Thursday, ahead of our next storm system.

Because of the ensuing warmup, that storm system looks like solely a rainmaker for New Jersey. From Thursday night through Friday morning, we will probably see about a quarter-inch to half-inch of total rainfall. The steadiest, heaviest rain may coincide with Friday morning's commute, making for a soggy, potentially stormy ride to work.

While I would not rule out a brief window of wintry weather, there would have to be a big shift in model thinking for that to occur. Temperatures will continue rising into the 50s early Friday. Well above freezing. And probably our warmest day since pre-Thanksgiving.

Behind the rain, cold air will return for the weekend. Highs will probably be in the 30s on Saturday and then 40s for the first day of Winter on Sunday.

Now that the cork has been popped on snow season, we have to constantly scan the horizon for any more potential wintry weather. That future window extends about 7 to 10 days into the future — which takes us right up to Christmas Day. While there's no trouble brewing this week (just that rain Thursday into Friday), forecast models have hinted on and off about a couple of wintry speed bumps next week, between the 23rd and 26th. Worth watching, but let's not get too excited yet.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.