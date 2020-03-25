NJ weather: Rainy, grey, and cool Wednesday, but not a total washout

Wet, dry, semi-wet, wet, semi-wet. There's the next five days in a nutshell, New Jersey. It's not really a surprise that this is such a wet and unsettled forecast — depending on how you calculate it, March is NJ's 2nd or 3rd wettest month of the year on average.

Since this is not a direct hit, Wednesday's rainiest weather will be found in the southern half of the state. For northern New Jersey, we're really just looking at scattered showers. The steadiest rain is expected around Wednesday late morning. Rainfall will start to break apart about Wednesday mid-late afternoon, before exiting completely Wednesday evening.

No matter where in the state you are, it's going to feel like a damp, cloudy, breezy, and cool day. Thermometers won't go very far, with forecast highs only in the mid 40s. That's firmly below-normal for late March.

It's also worth mentioning that radar suggests a few snowflakes are mixing in with raindrops in far northern New Jersey. But that's not going to last long — travel impacts and accumulations are highly unlikely.

We'll see partly cloudy skies Wednesday night, along with chilly temperatures falling into the mid 30s.

Thursday is our only completely dry day through early next week. It should be quite pleasant too, with abundant sunshine breaking out through the middle of the day. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the lower to mid 50s. Just like Tuesday, a sea breeze will keep the Jersey Shore on the cool side Thursday afternoon.

Another little wave will ride through our atmosphere Friday morning through midday, producing a quick round of rain. Some models do push lingering showers into the afternoon for part of the state, but I'm leaning toward a drier forecast with partial clearing. That would push our high temperatures to about 55 to 60 degrees.

As we dive into the final weekend of March, we have more unsettled, wet weather to talk about. Especially for Saturday, which looks like a particularly soggy day from morning through night. Yet again, the rain and clouds will keep temperatures from climbing above the 50 degree mark.

Sunday looks drier, but that's a relative term — I think we'll still have some lingering showers around, especially in the morning. Again, I can be optimistic here and throw out the idea of a brighter, drier, warmer Sunday afternoon with highs near 60. But I'm not seeing the model consistency I'd like to have much confidence in that outlook.

However, I will say that Monday is looking good. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s? Excellent springtime weather.

As it stands now, the forecast calls for increasing clouds on Tuesday leading to our next soaker storm system on Wednesday (April 1).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.