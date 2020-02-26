NJ weather: From fog, to heavy rain, to fierce wind, to bitter cold

On Monday, springlike weather called for sunglasses and t-shirts. Then, our weather turned rainy and gloomy, necessitating jackets and umbrellas. That stage of this extended weather transition continues for another day, before we'll need to don the winter coats once again. Yes, it's about to feel like winter again, as we prepare to turn the calendar page from February to March.

Pockets of dense fog have developed on this Wednesday morning, thanks to plentiful ground-level moisture. The fog is thickest south of the Atlantic City Expressway, where visibilities as low as a quarter-mile have been reported. A Dense Fog Advisory continues until 9 a.m. for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem counties.

In general, this Wednesday is starting foggy, misty, and drizzly across the Garden State. Nothing is falling from the sky at the moment — in other words, we're in a break from outright rainfall. So you can skip the umbrella during the daytime hours. Conditions should get a bit more pleasant Wednesday afternoon, although we'll keep grey cloud cover all day. Temperatures won't be half bad, reaching about 50 degrees. (Some models pop sunshine into South Jersey late-day, allowing temps to spike into the mid 50s — that would be quite a nice surprise!)

The final piece of our unsettled, stormy weather will arrive Wednesday night. Showers arrive during the evening hours. And then a period of heavy rain seems likely overnight, between about 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. It looks like it's really going to pour. Rumbles of thunder are possible too.

By about 8 a.m. Thursday morning, the skies over New Jersey will be drying out and clearing out. But here comes our next weather woe: wind. Gusts to 40 mph will be possible on Thursday, as colder air arrives from the west-northwest. That will cause temperatures to take a little tumble, from the mid 40s in the morning to upper 30s by late afternoon.

And then Thursday night will be bitterly cold, as our new air mass takes hold. My latest forecast shows low temperatures in the lower to mid 20s. Add in a continuing gusty wind, and the wind chill will be closer to 10 degrees. It's not quite dangerous cold, but make sure you think warm thoughts as you bundle up Friday morning!

High temperatures on Friday will only reach out 40 degrees. Granted, that's only about 5 degrees below normal for late February. But the wind continues, which will add a big bite ("wind chill") to the cold day. Skies should be mostly sunny for most of the day. I can't rule out a quick shower Friday evening.

This weekend will feature a chilly transition from February to March. Saturday looks partly sunny. Sunday should be mostly sunny. It will be breezy and cold both days, with highs only in the upper 30s or so.

Winds calm Monday, and temperatures moderate a bit into the lower 40s. The forecast looks dry for now, although clouds increase quickly ahead of our next storm system.

Another period of unsettled, wet, gloomy weather is forecast for the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame next week. But yet again, don't go looking for snow — a renewed surge of warm air looks to keep this one wet, and not wintry.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.