NJ weather: Cooler than normal to start June, then heating up midweek

June 1st is a big day on the meteorological calendar! It is the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season. Although, as we know, Mother Nature does not pay attention to the calendar. We have already had two named tropical storms in 2020 — Arthur and Bertha. The next name on the list is Cristobal (which may form Monday, from a disturbance over Mexico-Guatemala-Belize).

June is also the beginning of climatological summer. Simply, it is the warmest three months of the year — June, July, and August. (We also like to use full calendar months because it makes the statistics much easier to compute.) The Summer Solstice, the start of astronomical summer, will occur at 5:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 20th.

Weatherwise, we are starting the new month with a continuation of Sunday's comfortably cool weather. Don't worry though — June will be bustin' out all over, with heat and humidity returning midweek.

Monday morning is actually pretty chilly in spots! The temperature map shows 30s in the coldest parts of Sussex, Warren, Mercer, Burlington, and Ocean counties. The majority of inland New Jersey is starting the day in the 40s, with 50s along the coast.

Monday will be similar to Sunday, with slightly cooler temperatures and a lighter breeze. Highs are forecast to reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. That is about 5 to 10 degrees below normal for early June (76 to 77 degrees).

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a few extra clouds creeping into North Jersey Monday afternoon. Models have hinted at an isolated shower or sprinkle, but I've opted for a dry forecast given our very dry air (dew points in the 30s).

Monday night will be cool too, despite increasing cloud cover. Low temps will dip into the lower-mid 50s.

Temperatures on Tuesday will end up near-normal, in the lower to mid 70s. It will be a mostly cloudy day. We could see a few showers early on, then a better chance for scattered rain Tuesday evening. That's our warm front, which will bring about some big changes through the second half of the week.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning will only bottom out around 60 degrees — not bad, but noticeably warmer than our chilly Monday morning, just 48 hours prior. Thermometers Wednesday afternoon are expected to reach the lower to mid 80s. And with dew points rising into the 60s, you'll be chewing through some restored humidity too.

Wednesday looks not only steamy, but stormy too. The heat (energy) and humidity (moisture) will combine with a little disturbance to fire off a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, I'm targeting the best rain chance in northern and central New Jersey, in the afternoon and evening hours — I call that late-day Wednesday. But we'll pinpoint the timing and geography a bit better day-of.

Summery 80s continue for Thursday and Friday — in fact, I would not be surprised if we see our first 90+ degree temperature of the year in New Jersey at some point this week. Skies will generally feature a mix of sun and clouds. But our weather will remain unsettled too, with a daily chance of a popup shower or storm.

Our next big weather change arrives Friday night-Saturday morning, as a cold front delivers a new air mass. At the moment, the chance of rain appears to be limited from that frontal passage. And Saturday could still end up semi-humid.

But just like last weekend, if the timing works out perfectly, this weekend's weather could be fantastic. Lower 80s on Saturday. Lower 70s on Sunday. Fingers crossed!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.