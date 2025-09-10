One dreary weather day for NJ: Cloudy, showery, breezy, and cool

We have reached the one "blah" weather day of the week. An off-shore area of low pressure will keep Wednesday overcast and breezy cool across New Jersey. Spotty showers and sprinkles will splash ashore throughout the day, especially through the morning. Meanwhile, thermometers will go nowhere, stuck in the 60s all day. Minor coastal flooding, rough surf and rip currents are expected too. Skies will clear Wednesday night. And then we flip right back to beautiful weather for Thursday, with sunshine and near 80-degree temperatures tomorrow. New Jersey's weather looks solid through the rest of the week, although more showers are possible by the end of the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday NJ weather: Blah

You may need an umbrella and jacket at times Wednesday, as we have reached New Jersey's only not-so-nice weather day of the week. "Blah" is the operative word, as clouds and raindrops win the sky.

We are already seeing spotty showers and sprinkles throughout the Garden State. The main area of low pressure is hundreds of miles to the southeast, so a widespread soaking is not expected here. Having said that, I could see an area of steadier rain or even an isolated thunderstorm develop later Wednesday morning. The wettest part of the state will be the coast. The wettest part of the day will be the morning, before we enter a drying trend after lunchtime.

Honestly, the rain is probably not the most impactful piece of weather news of the day. A stiff east-northeast breeze will keep overcast skies over New Jersey. It will also keep temperatures from budging much at all. We're stuck in the 60s for the duration — this will likely be NJ's coolest day since mid-June.

The wind is also driving a round of minor tidal flooding, with a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect along the Jersey Shore. And once again, a high risk of rough surf and dangerous rip currents has been posted.

Clouds may start to break apart by late Wednesday afternoon, especially far away from the coast. But realistically, we will start to dry out and (slowly) clear out Wednesday night.

Overnight low temperatures will dip to around 60 degrees. That is seasonable for this time of year, not too cold.

Thursday NJ weather: Brighter and better

What a difference a day makes. Just like that, we will flip right back to beautiful weather on Thursday.

Sunshine and blue sky should return by late morning Thursday. And temperatures will respond nicely, warming into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. With a light breeze out of the north and low humidity, it should be a really nice day from start to finish, no matter where in the Garden State you happen to be.

Friday NJ weather: Pleasant

Friday's forecast looks fantastic too. Mostly sunny and mid 70s. The slight cooldown is primarily because of a wind shift. More of an on-shore component to the wind will keep coastal communities in particular slightly cooler. But again, pleasant, seasonable, and completely dry.

Weekend NJ weather: Mostly good news

I'm not sure we have a confident handle on exactly how the weekend is going to play out yet. Especially since there is another rain chance looming on the horizon.

Saturday looks OK. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, as temperatures warm to around 80 degrees. At the moment, all models are depicting a dry day on Saturday. (Although I can't rule out a stray shower in the evening hours.)

Sunday has some question marks though, as rain chances tick upward. I think it is prudent to include a chance for scattered showers in the forecast. But I am not sold on the exact timing and intensity of that rain chance enough to pinpoint the impacts for you. Nor am I confident enough to say whether the rain will linger into Monday. (A possibility that the European model loves at the moment.)

In any case, I have opted for a seasonably mild forecast in the upper 70s or so into early next week. Hard to believe that next week will be the last week of summer. The Autumnal Equinox officially arrives on Monday, September 22 at 2:19 p.m.

One more important note. I believe today - September 10th - is the average peak day of hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean. And right now, there's nothing out there. Jersey's had some big "hits" in the fall, including Sandy in 2012, Floyd in 1999, Gloria in '85, Donna in 1960, and the Great New England Hurricane of 1938. Keep in mind, there is still half a hurricane season left to come. So let's not get complacent. As always, if there is something worth worrying about, I promise you'll be among the first to know.

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not responsible for typographical errors. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.