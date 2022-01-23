NJ unlicensed driver charged in hit & run of Jersey City electric bicycle riders

JERSEY CITY — An unlicensed driver has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left an 18-year old who was on an electric bicycle seriously hurt, Hudson County authorities announced.

Marvin Lara, 39, of Jersey City, surrendered himself to detectives in Hudson County on Thursday.

Jersey City police had responded on Jan. 8 at 8:30 p.m. to the area of Summit Avenue and Jewett Avenue on reports of a hit-and-run crash involving an electric bicycle.

The driver did not stop and continued west on Jewett Avenue, witnesses said to police.

The 17-year-old operator of the electric bike and his 18-year-old male passenger were both taken to Jersey City Medical Center — as the 18-year-old suffered serious injury to his lower body.

An investigation by the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit found that the young men were hit by a Toyota RAV4 that was driven by Lara.

Lara has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision resulting in serious bodily injury, endangering an injured victim and causing serious bodily injury in a collision while being unlicensed.

He was also ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident, unlicensed driving and failure to report a motor vehicle accident.

Lara is slated to make his first court appearance on Feb. 28.

