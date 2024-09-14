NJ university is #1 in nation, many others are among the top
If you or your child attends a New Jersey school odds are you should feel very lucky.
The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings just came out. In The 2025 Best Colleges in the U.S., one university stood out as the best in New Jersey and the best in the entire nation. But many others in the Garden State ranked high as well.
They selected and ranked the 500 top schools in America based on the likelihood of graduating and being set up for financial success. Since it’s based on how much graduates can expect to earn it’s probably not a surprise that Princeton University was ranked as the best school in the country.
That an Ivy League school can translate to very high earnings for its graduates isn’t exactly breaking news. However, Princeton beat out every other Ivy League school in the nation and that is impressive.
When the U.S. has thousands of colleges and universities, landing anywhere in the top 500 is nothing to sneeze at. Many other New Jersey schools did.
The College of New Jersey was ranked 94th best in the nation. That’s my alma mater and I’m proud to see it ranked so high. (But come on, why couldn’t Campus Town have already been built when I was there!?)
Montclair State showed up in 106th place among the nation’s 500 best.
From there the list went as follows:
1️⃣1️⃣4️⃣ NJ Institute of Technology
1️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ Rutgers University
1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ Stevens Institute of Technology
2️⃣3️⃣7️⃣ Stockton University
2️⃣8️⃣5️⃣ Seton Hall University
3️⃣3️⃣8️⃣ Rowan University
There’s much to be proud of with New Jersey colleges and universities setting up graduates for higher pay. If you don’t move away after graduation, you’re going to need it.
