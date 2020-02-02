NJ Turnpike, Parkway crashes Saturday night leave two men dead

It was a deadly Saturday night on two New Jersey highways as two men were killed in separate crashes, one of them involving a hit and run driver, according to police.

On the New Jersey Turnpike in Secaucus, 33-year-old Jose Peralta was found lying in the highway around 11:50 p.m., according to State Police spokesman Trooper Alejandro Goez.

Goez said the East Newark man had been changing a tire on his car when he was struck by another vehicle that did not stop. The incident happened on the right shoulder of the southbound eastern spur of the Turnpike.

Peralta, who was alone, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not have a description of the other vehicle involved.

Hours earlier on the Garden State Parkway, 46-year-old Emmanuel Emeana, of Piscataway, was driving a Lexus ES when he struck a disabled tractor trailer on the ramp as he took exit 129 in Woodbridge, according to police.

Emeana died at the scene of injuries suffered in the crash, while the other driver was not hurt, police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not publicly identified Sunday and no charges had been filed in the incident.

