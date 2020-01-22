NJ Transit train smashes through struck truck at crossing

RAMAPO, New York — A NJ Transit train smashed through a tractor trailer stuck on the tracks at a crossing on the Main/Bergen-Port Jervis Line during the Tuesday evening commute.

Video of the crash posted by NBC New York shows the train's diesel engine with at least a half-dozen passenger cars crashing clean through the trailer at the Washington Avenue crossing in the village of Sloatsburg in Ramapo, scattering boxes of laser printers and ink before coming to a stop.

A witness told NBC New York that the driver escaped the truck just before impact and the train did not derail. None of the passengers on board were injured and all were able to continue their trip on a bus, the witness told NBC New York.

Service on the Main-Bergen/Port Jervis Line was suspended for over two hours and was running normally for the Wednesday morning commute.

NJ Transit referred all questions about the crash to Metro North, which owns the tracks. Metro North did not immediately return a message about the crash on Wednesday morning.

Metro North told the Hudson Daily Voice there were 375 passengers on board the train that had left Hoboken at 5:15 p.m.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5