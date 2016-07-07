NJ track coach charged with criminal sexual contact, child endangerment

A 36-year-old Camden County track coach has been arrested in connection with charges of child endangerment and criminal sexual contact, authorities said Thursday.

Jamal W. Balkman of Berlin is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact. Authorities say the charges stem from an investigation into an allegation of the sexual misconduct that was reported to police on Wednesday.

Police say Balkman was arrested and is being held on $250,000 full cash or bond.

