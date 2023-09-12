It's always nice to see New Jersey get represented in a positive light. With so much negativity out there, being the best at something that's worth being the best at is very gratifying.

And there's nothing that's much more important in this category than raising a family. Having kids in a place that you know will be a great environment for them is one of the things parents look for when trying to decide to raise a family.

Fortunately, New Jersey is at the top of the list when it comes to education. In fact, this particular town that made the cut has a public high school with a 95% graduation rate.

What's more, this town is also part of New Jersey's rich history when it comes to important advancements over the years that ultimately had a worldwide impact. Pretty impressive indeed.

Check out the list below to see where NJ ranked and which town made the list. Also note the advantages of the number one town and what New Jersey should work on to take the number one spot in the future (although we didn't make #1, we did rank fairly well).

Edison for the win in New Jersey

Coming in at #15 as one of the best places to raise a family is Edison, NJ. Not only does it have a public high school with a 95% graduation rate, it also holds a special place in history.

It was in 1879 that Thomas Edison debuted his incandescent light bulb at his Menlo Park laboratory. That, of course, led to the use of electricity to light up the world.

But even more than that, Edison, NJ, is full of rich history. All the more reason why it's such a great place to raise a family.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.