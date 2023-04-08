NJ to experience 2 solar eclipses coming 2023 and 2024

It wasn't that long ago when New Jersey experienced its last solar eclipse on June 10, 2021.

Although it was a partial solar eclipse in our part of the country, what made that eclipse extra special was the time it occurred. For those of us in New Jersey, we got to watch it as sunrise was underway.

Not only was that burning crescent amazing to watch, but at the very beginning of it, it was actually safe to watch with the naked eye. That's because first thing in the morning, the sun isn't quite strong enough to cause permanent damage.

That, of course, is only at the very beginning of sunrise. As a general rule, you should never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.

But for those in New Jersey who had a great view but no proper eyewear, they were still able to witness this incredible event for a very brief moment without any damage being done to their eyes.

Amazingly enough, New Jersey has not one, but two more partial solar eclipses coming our way, with both occurring less than six months apart from one another. One of the eclipses will almost be total, with is an extremely rare occurrence for us.

Before we look at the details of both upcoming eclipses, let's first take a look back at some of the spectacular views of the 2021 sunrise solar eclipse.

Partial Annular Solar Eclipse: 2023

The first of two solar eclipses coming to New Jersey is a partial annular solar eclipse, which will occur on October 14, 2023.

So what is an annular solar eclipse?

That's when the moon doesn't completely block out the sun, resulting in a "ring of fire" view when the eclipse is at its peak. That, of course, would only be visible over the exact path of the eclipse.

For New Jersey, that eclipse will begin at 12:07 p.m., peak at 1:22 p.m., and conclude at 2:37 p.m.

Keep in mind, however, that this eclipse will only be partially visible from our part of the country, with the full eclipse occurring in the southwestern portion of the United States.

Mostly Complete Solar Eclipse: 2024

This one will be a much bigger deal for New Jersey. Not only will this eclipse be much closer to our region, but it'll also be a near-full eclipse for us.

After October 14, the next solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024. And yes, those in New Jersey won't have to travel far to get a full view of the totality.

For New Jersey, that eclipse will begin at 2:09 p.m., peak at 3:24 p.m., and conclude at 4:35 p.m. As for where the totality will occur? Right over portions of Pennsylvania and New York state.

Book Now and Get Your Glasses

Being this total eclipse is happening in our region and very close to New Jersey, don't wait to be prepared. With less than a year to go before this big event, now is the time to purchase your solar glasses so you can safely view the sun.

And if you're thinking of heading to our neighboring states, or anywhere that'll experience the full eclipse, now is the time to book your stay. Trust me, it's only going to get a lot more expensive if you wait.

The same goes for the 2023 eclipse. Although not as spectacular in our region, if you're thinking of traveling to witness the "ring of fire," then now is the time to prepare.

More solar eclipse details can be found here

For more info regarding October 14, 2023, click or tap here. And for more regarding April 8, 2024, click or tap here.

After 2024, the next solar eclipse in the United States won't happen until 2044.

And in case you're wondering, you'll have to wait until 2079 to witness the next solar eclipse that'll occur 100% directly over New Jersey.

