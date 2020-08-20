NJ teen starts line-sitting business outside MVC offices

I remember having my first job at the age of 16 and it was at Universal Studio Hollywood. I was a toll booth attendant. It was nice to get a check at a young age but I will be honest, I never would have thought about starting my own business back then.

Salute to all teens that have that hustle mentality and are trying to start their own business at young ages.

Speaking of that hustle mentality, NJ.com recently reported that a New Jersey teen started a little summer business outside a Motor Vehicle Commission.

The 17-year-old, Bryanna Patterson, told NJ.com that she was waiting in line waiting to register her personal vehicle and overheard a person behind her mention that he would pay someone to wait in line for him. That's when she decided to start her own business.

If you've never heard of a "professional line sitter," now you have. Making something out of nothing, pretty much.

According to NJ.com, the teen runs her line-sitter business in Freehold and Lakewood.

We also learned that Patterson doesn't work alone. She actually has a business partner by the name of Alina Krupinski. I don't blame her for having a friend with her because standing in that line all alone has to be painful.

It costs the customers $100 to book the teens but if you are trying to get something done this August you are out of luck because the line-sitter service is fully booked.