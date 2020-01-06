NJ teen couple admits to killing newborn, trashing boy’s body

Two Monmouth County teenagers have admitted to their roles in killing their newborn last year and leaving the baby boy's body in a dumpster, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni.

Jada M. McClain, 18, of Neptune Township, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

Quaimere Mohammed, 19, also of Neptune Township, pleaded guilty to second-degree disturbing or desecrating human remains.

Prosecutors previously said McClain, a student at Neptune Township Regional High School, gave birth to a boy at home on March 29, 2019 and promptly pressed her hands to the baby's chest until he stopped breathing.

According to Gramiccioni, McClain later told police she had become pregnant by Mohammed, her boyfriend, but hid the pregnancy from her family.

McClain said she had then contacted Mohammed, a student at Asbury Park High School, and hours later, the teen couple disposed of the baby's body in an Asbury Park dumpster, according to the prosecutor's office.

Investigators later recovered surveillance video that appeared to show Mohammed disposing of the newborn's body near the Washington Village apartment complex, but by then the dumpster had been emptied and its contents hauled off, authorities have said.

The infant’s body was never recovered.

McClain and Mohammed are scheduled to appear in Superior Court for sentencing for their crimes before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge David F. Bauman on March 20.

McClain remains in Monmouth County Jail, where she has been held since her arrest.

“This case is a horrible tragedy. An infant is dead and two young people are going to prison. None of this should have happened,” Gramiccioni said, while mentioning the New Jersey Safe Haven law.

The law, in effect for nearly 20 years, allows a parent who is unable or unwilling to care for an infant to give up custody of a baby who is less than 30 days old, safely, legally and anonymously, under certain parameters.

