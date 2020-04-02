The teaching staff and technology department at Forked River Elementary School put a video together for their students. The video message is just under three minutes and is a heart-tugger. Dozens of New Jersey schools have done similar thing, including car parades and drive-by messages to show how much they miss school. One of our listeners, whose sister Kim teaches at the school in Forked River, sent this to share with you.

