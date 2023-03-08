NJ survivor: Are you ready for a catastrophe?

⚫ More than half of NJ is getting ready for disaster, according to a new report

⚫ Worries about the Chinese spy balloons have prompted more preparation

⚫ Some New Jerseyans are also worried about another pandemic

Are you worried that all hell could soon break loose, and if so, are you doing something about it?

A new survey by Primal Survivor, a website dedicated to providing practical prepping advice, finds 54% of New Jerseyans consider themselves survivalists.

A survivalist is described as someone who prepares for emergencies, disasters, and other situations where access to food, water, shelter, and other essential resources may be limited or non-existent.

Concern about Chinese spy balloons

The survey finds recent news about Chinese spy balloons prompted a lot of people to start prepping for a problem.

About 16% of residents are worried about economic instability, 14% are concerned about an international conflict, 13% of respondents have worries about another pandemic and 3% are preparing for political uncertainty.

Most Garden State residents — 54% — say their biggest concern is about an extreme weather event.

Some survivalists stockpile emergency food kits, water, medical supplies, and other necessary items, and they may also develop skills such as hunting, fishing, gardening, and self-defense in order to increase their chances of survival in a crisis.

I'm outta here

A small percentage of people also choose to live off the grid or in remote areas in order to avoid dependence on modern infrastructure and systems.

According to the survey, the state with the highest proportion of survivalists (80%) is Hawaii, while Rhode Island has the lowest (17%).

The Primal Survivor report finds most Americans are not well-prepared for an extreme event. When asked how long they could survive without help from authorities if the power were to go out, the average response was just one week, while 17% of respondents said they wouldn't even make it past day two.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends having a basic Disaster Supplies kit at the ready, which would include such items as a three-day supply of bottled water and non-perishable food, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, extra medications, a whistle, and warm clothing.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

