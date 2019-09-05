NJ State Police report increase in summer roadway deaths

This summer was deadlier on New Jersey's roads than last summer.

According to preliminary statistics from the State Police, 150 people lost their lives on the road in the months between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

The 46 fatalities tallied in June represented a 10% drop from a year prior, and July deaths (48) were down 19% from the year before. But the month of August this year saw 56 deaths on New Jersey's roads — a 56% jump from a year ago.

"The preliminary statistics for this past Labor Day Weekend indicate that there were seven reported fatalities statewide," added Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Flynn.

Fatal motor vehicle crash reports from the State Police do not indicate any solid time-of-year patterns. But summertime brings more travelers to the state's roadways, Flynn said, and that ups the chances of a collision.

"What we would just urge motorists to do any time of the year, whether it's the winter, whether it's the summer, good weather or bad, is to drive defensively, use your devices hands-free," Flynn said.

Through Sept. 5, the State Police recorded 342 fatal crashes statewide in 2019, resulting in 366 deaths. Those numbers are right on pace with last year's.

Based on data from 2015 through 2017, a new analysis by A Secure Life called out I-95 as the deadliest roadway in New Jersey, followed by I-78 and I-80.

